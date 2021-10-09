All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Marshall football player arrested for drug possession

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Runningback for Marshall University Knowledge McDaniel was arrested Friday for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy-1.

McDaniel is currently being housed at the Western Regional Jail where his bond is set at $20,000.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

