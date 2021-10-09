Marshall football player arrested for drug possession

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Runningback for Marshall University Knowledge McDaniel was arrested Friday for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy-1.
McDaniel is currently being housed at the Western Regional Jail where his bond is set at $20,000.
No other information has been released at this time.
