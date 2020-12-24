Marshall Football receives Canadian support throughout 2020 season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s no shortage of support for the Thundering Herd locally. But did you know they have an international fan base as well? Our Jake Siegel takes a closer look at the Herd’s new following from more than 500 miles away.

Once COVID-19 shut down the 2020 Canadian Football League season, TSN’s Marshall Ferguson and his Co-host Kyle Melo looked elsewhere for their football fix.

The duo’s new podcast is Marsh And Melo, a nod to the Herd and Ferguson’s first name.

“I had known about the movie and all the rest of it, it was just a perfect fit because, we were looking for a team to get excited about and to invest in and to cover, Marshall Ferguson, said.”

Along with the podcast, they went on twitter, added a picture of Grant Wells in a Santa hat, and will soon reach 2,500 followers.

“It almost felt like we became not just Canada’s home for the herd but a little bit of the actual fan base in West Virginia and beyond, we were there and kind of riding the wave with them week in and week out which was a really, really special journey.”

While Huntington is the home of the Herd, the Canadian following came as a surprise to some of the team.

“Oh it is, I didn’t know about it,” Herd Linebacker Abraham Beauplan said.

“I didn’t know that, that’s pretty amazing in Canada, another country, it’s pretty cool, Herd Safety Nazeeh Johnson said.

“It is pretty cool, I’ve seen that on twitter a couple of times, Herd Quarterback Grant Wells said.

“It’s great, we’ll get them from everywhere as long as we are getting it is all that matters, so we will take it from whoever will give it to us at this point, Doc Holliday said.”

And game by game the Thundering Herd’s support in the great white north continues to grow.

“It gave them something to take their attention where whether it’s a Friday night or a Saturday afternoon, all of a sudden, they can turn on their computer find a stream of the game, they can hear us talking about it on Monday and they got invested. I think there is a lot of new herd fans living in and around Ontario, Canada, I will say that.”

The Herd is having one of its best seasons in program history, but did their new fans up north have anything to do with it?

“I still think that the journey they went on this year was incredible and there is still a lot to celebrate about this team and hopefully a lot to celebrate after a bowl victory.”

The Thundering Herd take on Buffalo on Christmas Day in the Camilla Bowl and everyone will be watching.

