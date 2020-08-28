Marshall Football releases 2020 schedule with game times

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Football received its 2020 television schedule from the Conference USA office on Friday.



The Thundering Herd will play on CBS Sports Network four times (1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 19 vs. Appalachian State; 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 17 at Louisiana Tech; 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 30 at FIU and 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14 vs. Middle Tennessee). The FIU game was moved up from Saturday, October 31 in Friday’s announcement.



Marshall will appear on Stadium three times: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 10 at WKU; 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 24 vs. Florida Atlantic and 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21 vs. Charlotte.



Marshall’s game against Rice on Saturday, October 3 will be broadcast on either ESPN3 or ESPN+ at 2 p.m.



“We are extremely happy with this television schedule,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick said. “The opportunity to see the Thundering Herd on national television so many times this season is certain to be a treat for our fans.”



Earlier this week, it was announced that Marshall and Eastern Kentucky will square off on ESPN on Saturday, September 5.



2020 Marshall Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Saturday, September 5: EKU, 1 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, September 19: Appalachian State, 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Saturday, October 3: Rice, 2 p.m., ESPN3/+

Saturday, October 10: at WKU, 7:30 p.m., Stadium

Saturday, October 17: at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, October 24: Florida Atlantic, 2:30 p.m., Stadium

Friday, October 30: at FIU, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, November 14: Middle Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, November 21: Charlotte, 12:30 p.m., Stadium