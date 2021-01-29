Marshall Football releases 2021 schedule

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 2021 starts a new chapter of Marshall Football.

The Herd’s new head coach Charles Huff has been on the job a little more than a week and there is still plenty of work to do before the season kicks off.

Here is what’s coming up for Huff and his new coaching staff.

Marshall opens its season with 4 non conference games starting on the road with a trip to Navy on September 4th.

The Herd host N.C. Central and East Carolina in the following weeks and close out September with a visit to App State.

The green and white kick off CUSA play on the road visiting Middle Tennessee State in early October.

The Herd visit North Texas and will also play FAU in Florida.

A rematch of the conference u-s-a championship game takes place on November 13th. Just one day shy of the 51st anniversary of the 1970 plane crash.

November 20th is the last regular-season road game for the Herd, a meeting against Charlotte.

The season finale features the Moonshine Throwdown as the herd host the Hilltoppers on November 27th.

Coach Huff says the herd is reloading not rebuilding.

Below is a look at Marshall’s upcoming schedule for the upcoming year:

9/4 – @ Navy

9/11 – N.C. Central

9/18 – East Carolina

9/25 – @ Appalachian State

10/2 @ Middle Tennessee

10/9 – ODU

10/16 @ North Texas

10/30 – FIU

11/6 – @ FAU

11/13 – UAB

11/20 – @ Charlotte

11/27 – Western Kentucky

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.