Marshall Football remains at #16 AP Top 25 Poll

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – #16 Marshall is fresh off its’ sixth consecutive victory after crushing UMass 51-10 on Saturday. Despite the teams 41 point victory the Herd did not move in the latest AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Sunday afternoon.

Marshall is back home on Saturday hosting Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee. The game will honor and remember the 75 people who were tragically killed in a horrific plane crash back on November 14th, 1970.

