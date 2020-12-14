Marshall Football to host CUSA title game against UAB on Friday night

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Post-season football is now here for the thundering herd.

It is official Marshall will host UAB on Friday night here in Huntington, and the winner will be Conference USA Champions.

A lot on the line for the 7-1 Thundering Herd, as the program has had one of its best seasons in recent memory.

The Herd-Blazers game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

Marshall is perfect in Conference title games that have been played in Huntington, owning a remarkable 6-0 record.

The Thundering Herd also hold an 8-2 edge over UAB in the all-time series between the programs.

The teams last met in 2014, with Marshall winning that contest 23-18.

We’ll have much more on this matchup all next week leading up to kickoff on Friday night.

