Marshall Football working on ‘Closing the Gap’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Football concluded spring practice with the team’s annual spring game last weekend.

There was a lot to like, a lot to dislike, and a lot to look forward to.

The one phrase that has been echoed around the program, ‘closing the gap’. The phrase has been stressed by Coach Huff numerous times.

Last year, Marshall was not a bad football team. In fact, they were pretty good. The Herd fell to UAB in the Conference USA Championship game and also came up short in the Camellia Bowl against Buffalo on Christmas Day.

But this is a new year with a new coach, and the players say Coach Huff is doing things differently in order to fully close the gap this year.

“It’s a very unique situation that we get a whole new coaching staff from a team that went to a championship last year. I think you know gaining from how close we were last year and getting so close it means a lot because you know we don’t have to change too much, you know just the little things that we have to do to be where we want to be. Grant Wells said.”

“This year he eliminated people watching practice so everybody is getting work no matter if you’re going to play or not. Everybody is getting repetition too, he is saying by doing that if someone goes down in a game he can not say he didn’t learn the plays because he is getting reps on the other side of the field, Nazeeh Johnson said.”