Marshall Head Coach Doc Holliday named AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been a year to remember for Marshall Football. At 7-1 the Thundering Herd is having one of it’s best seasons in program history. A large part of the Herd’s success can be attributed to Head Coach Doc Holiday.

Holliday has been named the AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year. Region 4 covers all of Conference USA and the Big 12.

The honor also makes Holiday a finalist for the National Coach of the Year.

The Hurricane native guided the Herd into the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2014, as Marshall was ranked for 7 weeks this season.

Holliday has recorded 85 wins at Marshall, including three straight seasons with 10 or more victories from 2013 to 2015.

Holliday says while the award is nice, he would not have won it without great players and coaches by his side.

“That is all about our assistant coaches and our players. It is not even possible without those guys. I’m just proud of our coaches and our players and happy to be where it is right now, and if that’s the case all the credit needs to go to those guys because they were the ones who got it done, Holliday said.”

