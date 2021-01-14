Marshall hoops standout Taylor Pearson accepted into medical school

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Getting old isn’t fun, but watching how athletes grow overtime and tracking their progression often leads to smiles. Not only is Marshall senior Forward Taylor Pearson smart on the court, the Columbus, Ohio native also tweeted that she just got accepted into medical school.

Soon we’ll be saying paging doctor Pearson.

A big congratulations to Taylor, this is awesome news and really a dream come true for her.

The senior leader has been very durable for the Herd, missing just two games in her career.

Last year, she was second on the team in scoring with a little more than 11 points per game.

Head Coach Tony Kemper says, Pearson can do it all and he is confident she will reach her goals once she goes off to medical school.

“She told us before practice and it’s kind of one of those moments that if we had a camera set up all the time, it was a pretty neat moment for our program and everybody is super happy for her. You know when I am 60 years old and I open up my eyes and it’s Tay there I’ll probably feel pretty good about who I’m with and whose got my life in their hands.”

Pearson did not fully commit to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She is waiting to see if there are any other options so she can pick the best one for her.

