Marshall legend to coach in Super Bowl LV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall grad and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will be calling the plays for Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV this coming Sunday.

Byron Leftwich…a Marshall University grad and Thundering Herd football legend.

A Heisman candidate, and unforgettable quarterback, who did many unbelievable things for Marshall; including battling through a hurt leg in 2002.

Leftwich went to the hospital during that 2002 game against Akron, but came back after X-rays and finished the game with his team.

“I learned a lot of football being there at Marshall,” said Leftwich, today. “And I had Chad Pennington there. So the guy they were callin’ ‘the best in quarterback in college football,’ I had an opportunity to learn from, to learn how to play the position, to learn how to have awareness and understanding of where everyone needs to be…it was a blessing for me…how we learned football during those times at Marshall. It was old school one-on-one football that you had to learn and had to understand in order to give yourself a chance at having any success.”

‘Old school football’…something Leftwich now leans on as he coaches NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

“He learned the game the old school way too,” said Leftwich. “So he’s not a young guy that’s been goin’ fast. He’s a guy that’s been around a lot of different types of football.”

Coach says he and Brady have been working well together all season; enough to get to the championship game this Sunday.

“You know, ultimately being in the Super Bowl, I think once you get Tom Brady that becomes… automatically… an option,” said Leftwich. “Because I mean he’s in it all the time. So I mean we knew it was a possibility by having him.”

But, Coach Leftwich says it still takes everyone working as a team to get to this point.

“We knew it wouldn’t get done by a bunch of talent. A bunch of talent wasn’t gonna get the job done,” he said. “Guys pullin’ together, comin’ together, committing to each other, we knew that’d be the way we’d ultimately have an opportunity to play in this game. And the guys have done a good job of that all year long.”

Coming together and committing to each other.

Something clearly rooted in Leftwich from his days at Marshall…to playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…and now coaching for the Bucs in Super Bowl LV.