Marshall Men’s Hoops completes season finale sweep of Charlotte with 75-66 victory

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Men’s hoops earned the season sweep of Charlotte downing the 49ers 75-66.

Taevion Kinsey scored a team-high 23 points and Andrew Taylor was next in line with 21 points for the Herd.

Marshall has now won six of its last seven games entering the Conference USA Tournament.

The Herd scored the first 13 points of the game and opened on a 16-2 run inside the Cam Henderson Center.

Marshall now turns its attention to the postseason as a trip to Frisco, Texas awaits the Herd.

Marshall will face the winner of the Southern Mississippi/Rice matchup at 7:00PM on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Conference USA Tournament.

