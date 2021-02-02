Marshall Men’s Hoops embracing role of ‘road warriors’ this season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s hoops is losing out on the ability to play inside the Cam Henderson Center. Two home series have already been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead of complaining the Herd is competing.

It has been more than 2 weeks since the Herd has played a game in Huntington.

The green and white are not entirely sure when they will return to play at home

The Herd is planning to play this weekend at Old Dominion.

The team says it’s disappointing to not get to take the court in front of herd boosters and backers, but the constant games away from Huntington has made this team road warriors.

Head Coach Dan D’Antoni said, “We’re going to give you all we got. We’re going to play as a team and as a unit and were going to represent marshall university and you’re always going to have a chance to win. Always so you can come to a game with a thought we got a chance.”

Junior Taevion Kinsey added, “We are road warriors and we got to make our wins on the road. It is making us tougher so I think buying into you know we might not have a home game but we are going to get a road game and now let’s go beat them at their house type situation.”

