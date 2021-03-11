Countdown to Tax Day
Marshall men’s hoops fall to Rice in Conference USA tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Herd took on Rice in the first round of the Conference USA tournament, and lost 72-68.

“Very disappointing, number one,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the loss. “We did not play Marshall basketball. I can tell you that. No energy in our pick and rolls and movements. We came to our bench looking tired. It’s disappointing not just to me, but the whole team.” 

D’Antoni added: “We didn’t play Marshall basketball tonight.”

The Herd did look pretty tired in the second half.

Key player for Marshall, Jarrod West collected a total of 19 points tonight and said their defense – or rather lack there of – is what lost them the game.

