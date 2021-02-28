Marshall Men’s Hoops outlasts North Texas 73-72 to even season series

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It was an uphill battle for the Herd. Marshall played without top player Jarrod West. West suffered an ankle injury in Friday night’s 12 point loss to North Texas. West was missed but the Herd found a way to get the job done in his absence.

Redshirt Sophomore Guard Andy Taylor led the way for Marshall scoring a team high 20 points in a 73-72 victory over North Texas.

Marshall hosts Charlotte to conclude the 2021 regular season at home before the start of the conference tournament.

