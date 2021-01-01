Marshall Men’s Hoops ready to open CUSA play under new format

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Imagine playing your opponent twice in a two day span. You can either get overpowered, or do the overpowering. Its the new norm this season for conference USA hoops. Our first taste of how this will play out comes on new years day, with LA Tech hosting Marshall for a two game set.

The conference changed its format this season due to COVID-19 which means all teams will now play a game against the same team on Friday and then do it all over again on Saturday.

Up first in league play for Marshal, a road meeting against a red-hot Louisiana Tech team that has won it’s last three games.

Playing the same team back-to-back in a two day span is new for everyone, but the team says they could benefit from the new format.

“I think it is a positive because we are so deep, we’re not one of these teams that has one or two go to guys, if they get tired, then we have four, five, or six to come in and have huge games so we have the ability to stay fresh across the board, Guard Andy Taylor said.”

“A lot of teams we play don’t play as fast as us, or play at the pace we play at and a lot of them don’t have the same depth so I can see that being a benefit to us us, but it will be different for sure, that is not something we are used to or accustomed to, Guard Jarrod West said.”

6-1 Marshall visits 7-2 Louisiana Tech on Friday night at 8PM.

