CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- Following President Biden's participation in the World Climate Summit where he and 40 other leaders vowed to slash greenhouse emissions by 2030, West Virginia's Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito is also calling on environmental justice -- but for the state of West Virginia.

This week, Capito took her concerns on Biden's climate change agenda to the EPA's newly appointed secretary Michael Regan and told him she thought it was "federal overreach" and that more regulations could hurt the state.