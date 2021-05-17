Marshall Men’s Soccer ready for National Championship game against Indiana

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In less than 24 hours Marshall Men’s Soccer team will be on the field in Cary North Carolina playing in its first National Championship match in program history.

The Herd herd face the Hoosiers with the winner walking away as National champs.

Its hashtag still here against hashtag all or nothing.

Indiana is still here after taking down several strong programs, and for the Herd after shutting out UNC 1-0 it truly is all or nothing.

We know former Herd football legend Chad Pennington gave the pregame speech to the team prior to the UNC matchup.

Rumors have been flying around that Matthew McConaughey will deliver this pregame speech, but head coach Chris Grassie says pregame speech or not, the Herd will stick to doing the things that got them here in the first place.

Talk about being brave on the ball. We talk about being together as a team and the brotherhood and the family atmosphere that we’ve got. And then talked about working really hard and then not panicking and playing our game. We don’t have to play the best game of our lives to win the national championship. We just have to play well, Grassie said.”

