CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football announced Tuesday the hiring of Seth Doege as the new offensive coordinator for the Thundering Herd.

Doege was working as the tight ends coach at Purdue last season, and before that, he spent some time at Ole Miss and USC.

He was with the Trojans for three years, working as an offensive quality control analyst, then tight ends coach.

Doege played quarterback at Texas Tech from 2009-2012, and was named the starter in 2011.

He broke the NCAA record that year for highest completion percentage; a record previously held by another Tech QB, Kliff Kingsbury.

His first coaching job was as a graduate assistant at Bowling Green, he was quickly named the wide receivers coach after just one year.

Doege isn’t new to West Virginia, his little brother Jarret was the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers in 2019 and 2020. Jarret played in 14 games for WVU with 13 starts.

“We’re really excited to have Seth join our staff,” Huff said. “Seth is a young, innovative, offensive mind who will bring a lot of value to both our offense and our organization.”