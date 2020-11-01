Marshall now #16 in AP Top 25 Poll

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – While the Herd did not play this week due to COVID-19 concerns in Florida, there was still some good news for Marshall football.

The Herd checked in at #19 after starting the season 5-0, as of today they are 3 spots better.

Marshall now sits at #16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, matching the programs highest national ranking in 18 years.

The Herd capitalized in the poll thanks to several big losses across the college football world on Saturday.

The green and white will look for its first 6-0 start since 2014, as the Herd host UMass on Saturday at 2:30.

