Marshall OC Tim Cramsey believes Grant Wells is coming along well

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – This was supposed to be another game week for the Thundering Herd, Unfortunately, marshall was forced to delayed its conference home opener against Rice after the texas-based school postponed the start of its season due to a high COVID-19 infection rate in the Houston area.

No game this Saturday means the Herd’s layoff is even longer, it will be a total of three weeks from the victory over app state until the team’s next game, which happens to be the Moonshine Throwdown, as the Herd visits Western Kentucky on October 10th.

Quarterback Grant Wells has been the talk of the team since the year opened, and Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey likes what he sees so far from the Charleston native.

“I like where he is at, again I would everyone would stop using the term young Quarterback cause that’s more so just a built-in excuse for him to make mistakes which me and him and Luke have never used that term because we have been playing Quarterback our entire life, you’re not a Young quarterback you’ve been doing it for 13 years, whatever he has been doing it for, we got miles to go to continue to learn how to play this position, Cramsey said.”

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.