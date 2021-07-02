Marshall Offensive Lineman Will Ulmer ready to benefit from new NIL rule

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The new NIL rule needs some explanation.

The rule allows any NCAA athlete across any sport to make money several different ways, including endorsements.

Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer is getting creative on how to profit using the rule.

The new NLI rule which stands for name, image, and likeness.

Ulmer hopes to start making money this summer by booking live country music gigs.

This is video of Ulmer playing guitar and singing with some of his former Herd teammates.

Will who has been playing guitar since he was just 8, says he is ready to advantage of the new rule.

“Music is something I am really passionate about and is not something I have been fairly able to pursue and I just think this is big because I use my name, my likeness to do something that I love and enjoy doing, Ulmer said.”

