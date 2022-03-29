HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday, both Conference USA and Marshall University released a joint statement, allowing the Thundering Herd to join the Sun Belt conference at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

Marshall has been trying to leave Conference USA to join the Sun Belt for months.

At the end of February, Marshall University was granted a 10-day restraining order against Conference USA.

The two were in court on March 16th, but then the court date got moved to April 20th.

Today, March 29th, C-USA released a joint statement with Marshall and the two other schools trying to leave – Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi – stating the following:

“Conference USA, Marshall University, Old Dominion University, and the University of Southern Mississippi have reached a resolution that allows the schools to withdraw as members at the end of the academic year.

Conference USA will move forward into the 2022-23 academic year with 11 members. The Universities will compete as members of the Sun Belt Conference.”