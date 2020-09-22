Marshall players react to Top 25 AP Ranking

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Saturday’s massive upset win over number 23 ranked App State gave marshall its first victory over a ranked opponent since Kansas State in 2003, and it’s first at home in 44 years.

The signature win launched the Herd into the AP top 25 rankings for the first time since 2014.

The poll was released on Sunday, but today the players had a chance to reflect and react on the teams ranking which is exactly at number 25, just 2 spots behind Kentucky.

The Herd now stays unbeaten on national TV, a place the team has shined throughout the years.

Marshall has had some landmark victories in the past, including some major bowl wins but some of the herd players say Saturday’s home victory is one that is right up there with some of the best moments of their careers.

Being able to be ranked I think is more exciting than bowl games just because its something that hasn’t happened in my career yet I think. Bowl games are always the most fun time of the year but as far as like accomplishments throughout my career as a team I think this is probably the most exciting,” Alex Mollette said.”

“It was pretty exciting because you know once you are little like this is what you dream for like playing in those big time games in front of the fans and able to play a top ranked team you know that’s what I dream for my whole life so I can really say this is one of the biggest wins I have been apart of, Sheldon Evans said.”

