Marshall-Rice football game set for October 3rd now postponed

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Staying with the Herd. Marshall is now on a bye week before returning to the field to face the app state on September 19th. Now the Herd’s next game after that game opens up conference play against rice on October third but for the moment that game has been postponed.

Rice was scheduled to start its season on October third at Marshall but now will delay the beginning of practice until late September.

The decision to delay comes due to the high COVID-19 infection rate in Houston. Last year Marshall went to texas and beat Rice 20 to 7.

As for the game this year, it will be determined at a later date if or when the game will be rescheduled or totally canceled.

