HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall will be playing football on Christmas Day this year. The Herd square off against Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl at 2:30PM on December 25th.

The Camellia Bowl is held in Montgomery, Alabama.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Tune into WOWK tonight at 11:30 for more on this developing story.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.