Marshall University Athletics: One positive COVID-19 result

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person associated with the Marshall University athletic department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick confirmed the news on Twitter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

On Sunday we tested 196 student-athletes, coaches and staff who were in the Marshall University athletic department COVID-19 protocol.



We had one positive test result.



Marshall football began practice July 31, and has had seven practices (three in full pads). 1/2 — Mike Hamrick (@TheHerdAD) August 11, 2020

This is a credit to our student-athletes for adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and doing what it takes to maintain safe conditions while competing. I’m proud of them and for how they represent Marshall Athletics. 2/2 — Mike Hamrick (@TheHerdAD) August 11, 2020

The University has tested 196 coaches, student-athletes, and staff. Marshall University began practice for college football on July 31, 2020.

