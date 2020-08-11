Marshall University Athletics: One positive COVID-19 result

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person associated with the Marshall University athletic department has tested positive for COVID-19.
Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick confirmed the news on Twitter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
The University has tested 196 coaches, student-athletes, and staff. Marshall University began practice for college football on July 31, 2020.
