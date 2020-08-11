Marshall University Athletics: One positive COVID-19 result

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) One person associated with the Marshall University athletic department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick confirmed the news on Twitter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

The University has tested 196 coaches, student-athletes, and staff. Marshall University began practice for college football on July 31, 2020.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS