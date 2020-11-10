Marshall University hosts rededication ceremony to honor the fallen

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — This week, Marshall University is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the tragic plane crash which killed 75 people, including members of the Marshall Football team, students, and staff.

The week of events began this morning on campus, for the rededication ceremony of a memorial sculpture.

Marshall Football Memorial sculpture resides between the Recreation Center and the Sorrell Maintenance Building on Marshall University’s campus. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

The sculpture found it’s new permanent home between the Recreation Center and the Sorrell Maintenance Building on Marshall University’s campus.

Its steel frame represents a football player rising after a play, and will now serve as a reminder of this university community’s resilience after tragedy.

“The miracle is this man behind me survived 50 years and he’s been through a lot of homes, and homelessness, and all of a sudden, like a phoenix coming out of the ashes, here he is.” John Bodo, Marshall Football Memorial designer

Like the legendary phoenix, the memorial has had many lives.

“It began as a art project for credit, advanced credit for a masters degree and so forth, at Marshall University. And it was built before before the tragedy. It was built in the summer of 1970.” Vernon Howell, Marshall Football Memorial creator

Following the horrible crash which claimed so many lives, that art project was acquired by the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, which dedicated it to the five fraternity brothers killed in the crash.

An arrangement of flowers lay at the base of the memorial, ringed with the words ‘We Remember.’ (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

It sat outside the fraternity house for five years—until last year when the building was sold.

That’s when Vernon Howell’s two daughters stepped in—starting a GoFundMe account to preserve and restore the memorial.

“They’ll never forget that piece of history, they’ll never forget those people, and that they’ll remember that you can come back, you can do anything, you just gotta keep going.” Robin Howell, daughter of the memorial creator

Now the sculpture has found its permanent home, where students and fans can pass by and pay their respects to the fallen as they make their way to the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The goal was to restore the memorial in time for the 50th anniversary of the crash.

That goal has been reached, and now it sits poised to stay for many more years to come.

“It’s been refurbished, and they say it might last another 100 years on the campus.” Vernon Howell, Marshall Football Memorial creator

This memorial rededication is just the first in a line of memorial events planned for this week.

Marshall University is also hosting a posthumous degree conferral for the fallen on Friday, and are holding the annual fountain ceremony—by invitation only—on Saturday.

This event, like many of the following this week, were by invitation only—however, the university is livestreaming the events as well to make them accessible to anyone wishing to view. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Attendance is severely limited due to the pandemic. University officials ask that anyone wishing to be a part of the events participate by live streaming them.

For a full list of events, times, and livestream links, visit this website.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.