Marshall University prepares to commemorate tragic anniversary with safety in mind

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Next week, Marshall University will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the tragic plane crash which killed 75 people.

Several events are planned to honor those killed, but the university has had to make some last-minute pandemic-related adjustments.

The Southern Airways crash on November 14th, 1970, is a chilling and haunting part of Marshall University’s history.

36 football players, nine coaches and administrators, 25 fans and the air crew of five were killed as the plane crashed while returning home from a football game in North Carolina.

Banners with the photos and names of those killed in the plane crash line the walkways of Marshall University’s campus. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Next Saturday marks the 50th anniversary.

“We started planning the 50th ceremony well over a year ago. And so it has evolved, tremendously. Just like everybody else’s events have evolved. We started out planning everything to be in person, and then we had to make a revision, and then we’d make another revision.” Leah Payne, director of communications, Marshall University

Revisions forced by safety concerns.

“One of the first events that we have is on Tuesday, November 10th and that’s the rededication of a sculpture that used to be at the Pike house. That ceremony initially was going to be in-person, but because we had such a huge response, and because of COVID restrictions, we are now going online with that.” Leah Payne, director of communications, Marshall University

Another event going virtual to the general public is the annual fountain ceremony.

The fountain on Marshall University’s campus. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“It is very limited in attendance. In fact, it’s by invitation only this year.” Leah Payne, director of communications, Marshall University

Additional events include Saturday’s posthumous degree conferral to the students who died in the plane crash—a family-only event.

Later on that day, the 16th ranked Thundering Herd take on Middle Tennessee State University with a limited number of people in the stadium.

Students say while they may be disappointed they can’t participate in this year’s commemorations the same way they had in the past, they understand the need for the safety precautions.

“It’s definitely disappointing just cause it’s a tradition and I went last year and it was really moving. Meagan Camden, sophomore, Marshall University

“We have a community that needs to be safe and so you gotta put that first. Sometimes, important events get, you know, changed.” Riley Winslow, freshman, Marshall University

Changed, but not cancelled; and never forgotten.

Marshall University officials say they hope the livestream capabilities and invitation-only events will keep the events accessible and safe this year.

For more information about the livestreams and the events themselves, visit Marshall’s website.

