Marshall University set to hire Alabama associate head coach Charles Huff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is set to hire Alabama associate head coach Charles Huff, pending approval by the Board of Governors Monday morning at 9am.

37-year-old Huff was most recently the associate head coach and running backs coach at Alabama for the last two seasons.

Before that, he filled the same role at Mississippi State for one year.

Prior to that, Huff spent four seasons as the running backs and special teams coordinator for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

This would be Huff’s first head coaching job.