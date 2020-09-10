Marshall University to cut salaries of 650 employees due to COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University announced Thursday a second round of salary cuts because of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an e-mail message Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020, University President Jerome A Gilbert told employees of the university of the decision.

“I sincerely regret that we have to take this step,” said Gilbert. “We had all hoped this second phase of salary cuts would not be necessary.”

The cuts affect 650 university employees whose annual salaries range from $50,000 to $100,000. The first phase of cuts began in July with 140 employees making $100,000 or more annually.

The reductions are in percentage increases ranging from 1% to 5%. Gilbert says no employee making below $50,000 a year will be affected.

Gilbert says the university expects to see an overall fall enrollment decrease of approximately 4.6% due to the pandemic, which is less than the 15% the university initially projected.

“While enrollment numbers may appear to be better than we had perhaps expected,” continued Gilbert, “…we have…fewer international/out-of-state students than we had last year.” Gilbert says that equates to a $3.6 million revenue hit.

The university previously froze vacant positions, state-funded travel, cut back on-campus events and reduced the number of graduate assistants and student workers.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.