Marshall University to play East Carolina in memory of 75 who died in plane crash

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) – November 14th, 1970 was a tragic day for the city of Huntington.

As Marshall University’s football team was traveling home from playing East Carolina University, the plane crashed.

75 people lost their lives.

This fall marks 50 years since that day.

“It’s been here for 50 years and it’ll be with us for the next 50 years,” says Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick. “We will continue to never forget; that’s our motto.”

The team has yearly traditions to commemorate ‘the 75,’ including watching the famous movie We Are Marshall; which is based on this tragedy.

“We even run to the cemetery every summer we run to the cemetery we link arms before every game and we do all of that,” says senior safety Nazeeh Johnson.

But this year, for the 50th Anniversary, Marshall University, East Carolina University, and the NCAA have rescheduled the Herd’s first game; moving it up to play against ECU in Greenville.

“In the same state, in the same field, where we played 50 years ago,” says Hamrick.

“I talked around with a couple of the players and were very excited,” says Johnson. “I’ve never played ECU before, and to get to play them on the anniversary of the crash… it’s gonna be crazy. It’ll be fun.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPN; the nations eyes on Marshall once again.

“We will get significant national exposure for this game,” says Hamrick. “But, the real purpose of it is to provide that exposure to pay tribute to and recognize those 75 people who lost their lives.”

The game will be held August 29th at East Carolina University.