Marshall Volleyball falls in straight sets to #20 Western Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Despite opening the first set with a lead, Marshall Volleyball was unable to knock off #20 Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers entered the match nationally ranked and on a 9 match win streak. The Herd entered winners of 3 in a row.

Marshall fell in straight sets 3-0 25-20, 25-17, and 25-22.

Redshirt senior Ciara Debell led the Herd with 11 kills, and added 12 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Debell also recorded her first two service aces of the year.

Senior setter Sydney Lostumo finished with 26 assists, four kills, two aces and six digs.

The Herd and #20 Hilltoppers will conclude their series on Monday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington at 1:00PM

