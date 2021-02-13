Marshall Volleyball looks to regain focus with home match against Xavier on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The last time we saw Marshall Volleyball take the court, the team fell in four sets to Charlotte. The Herd is looking to get back to .500 with a win on Sunday over Xavier, a program they beat in five sets to open the season.

While the Herd trailed two sets to none to open the match against 49ers, Marshall found magic in the third set winning 25-12.

The green and white we’re unable to carry over the third set momentum throughout the remainder of the match.

Herd Head Coach Ari Aganus says she wants her team to be locked in physically and mentally like they were in the third set, as that is the true representation of who the Herd is.

“That third set is great. It’s a great thing to think about because that’s what we are, so we just got to get on the other side and try to get a little bit of a handle when things don’t go our way and respond better, head coach Ari Aganus said.”

The two programs face off in Huntington on Sunday at 1:00PM

