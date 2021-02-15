Marshall Volleyball rallies to beat Xavier for second home win of season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Exactly two weeks ago Marshall volleyball opened its season with a 5 set road win over Xavier.

Today the Herd trying to sweep the Musketeers at home in Marshall’s final non-conference game of the year.

Two of the Herd’s top players earned milestones. Sydney Lostumo recorded her 1,000th career assist and redshirt senior Ciara Debell recorded her 1,000th career kill.

The Herd took the first set 25-19 but then dropped sets three and four. Marshall rallied to earn victories in the fourth and fifth set to take the match over Xavier.

