Marshall Volleyball suffers 3-1 loss to #20 Western Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Things started out well for the Herd. Marshall earned a 4 point opening set victory (25-21) over #20 Western Kentucky.
The Thundering Herd’s win in the first set, ended WKU’s streak of 25-straight set victories. The Hilltoppers have not lost a single set in more than a month.
However, WKU rallied to take the next 3 sets over the Herd (25-16, 25-18, & 25-9) to claim the match and earn the series sweep over Marshall.
Western Kentucky beat Marshall 4-1, and outscored the Herd 8-1 in the series.
