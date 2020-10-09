Marshall – WKU matchup could once again come down to the wire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Saturday will mark the Thundering Herd’s first road game of the season. It will also be marshall’s first conference game of the year. The green and white visit Western Kentucky, and every time these teams battle it seems to always come right down to the wire.

There is a good chance we are in for another fantastic finish in the annual ‘Moonshine Throwdown’ rivalry game.

Last year’s game came down to the final seconds as former Herd kicker Justin Rohrwasser drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the herd a 3 point win over the Hilltoppers.

The past 3 matchups in the series have all been Herd victories, and have all been decided by 13 total points.

Most college football experts predict WKU will win the conference, and Head Coach Doc Holliday says he is expecting another tight battle.

“You got to play every play. Just like you had to against App State or whoever you play, you know when you are in some big game situations, you never know what play in the game will make a difference in winning or losing that game, so you just got to play every play as hard as you can play and we tell them not to look at the scoreboard and at the end of the day we will look up and see where we are, Holliday said.”

