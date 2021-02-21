Marshall Women’s Hoops earns signature come from behind win over Rice on Senior Day

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A win over Rice would mark a signature victory for Marshall Women’s hoops. But it’s not easy to take down the two-time defending C-USA champion. The Owls have won 9 in a row and beat the Herd by 15 on Saturday.

Sunday was a completely different story. The Herd trailed by 8 at the half, but a strong second half propelled Marshall to pick up a statement 68-56 victory.

Marshall had 4 players score in double-figures.

Up next for the Herd, a trip to the Lone Star state to battle North Texas next Friday and Saturday.

