Marshall Women’s Hoops earns signature come from behind win over Rice on Senior Day

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A win over Rice would mark a signature victory for Marshall Women’s hoops. But it’s not easy to take down the two-time defending C-USA champion. The Owls have won 9 in a row and beat the Herd by 15 on Saturday.
Sunday was a completely different story. The Herd trailed by 8 at the half, but a strong second half propelled Marshall to pick up a statement 68-56 victory.
Marshall had 4 players score in double-figures.
Up next for the Herd, a trip to the Lone Star state to battle North Texas next Friday and Saturday.
