Marshall Women’s Hoops ends two-game skid with 81-54 win over WKU

When you have three of your starting five players out of your lineup it often presents challenges. Marshall Women's Hoops learned what that was like. The green and were sure glad to be back at full strength as the Herd hosted rival Western Kentucky.

The Herd got out to a fast start, going an an 8-0 run within the first 2:30 of the game.

The victory allows Marshall to snap a two game skid as the team is fully healthy again.

The Herd welcomed back Kristen Mayo, Lorelei Roper, and Kia SIvils to the floor after all missed time due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This is it for me so I think that I am trying to cherish every moment of what I have left and you know I’m enjoying it, Kristen Mayo said.”

“It is very important. I think that, with tonight’s win and looking forward to Sunday, I think that we just need to move past this and get ready to go in the full swing for Sunday, Savannah Wheeler said.”

Marshall concludes its series against Western Kentucky on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3:00PM at the home of the Hilltoppers.

