Marshall Women’s Hoops falls to league-leading Rice 64-48

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Women’s Hoops welcomed in league-leading 12-1 Rice to the Cam Henderson Center on Saturday.

The Herd started slow and managed just 5 points in the first quarter. This set the tone for the remainder of the game. Rice opened the game on a 10-0 run before Marshall got it’s first basket of the game.

The pair of teams will battle again on Sunday at noon to conclude the weekend series.

Sunday also marks Senior Day for the Herd. Sunday’s game will be the final home game of the season for Marshall.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.