Marshall women’s hoops lose a tight game against LA Tech in tournament

CHARELSTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall women tipped off against Louisiana Tech in the first round of the Conference USA tournament.

And unfortunately, it would be a heartbreaking loss for The Herd.

The game was a close one… as anticipated.

These two teams met twice in the regular season, each winning once.

This game game was a low scoring affair, and was tight until the last second.

Taylor Pearson had an opportunity to tie it up and go into overtime with 2 seconds left in the game, but unfortunately the ball slid across the rim… and this will be the last game for the Thundering Herd this season.

The final 50 to 48.