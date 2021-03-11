Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Marshall women’s hoops lose a tight game against LA Tech in tournament

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARELSTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall women tipped off against Louisiana Tech in the first round of the Conference USA tournament.

And unfortunately, it would be a heartbreaking loss for The Herd.

The game was a close one… as anticipated.

These two teams met twice in the regular season, each winning once.

This game game was a low scoring affair, and was tight until the last second.

Taylor Pearson had an opportunity to tie it up and go into overtime with 2 seconds left in the game, but unfortunately the ball slid across the rim… and this will be the last game for the Thundering Herd this season.

The final 50 to 48.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter