Marshall Women’s Soccer falls 7-2 in season finale to MTSU

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Women’s Soccer trying to end its season right way tonight hosting Middle Tennessee State in Huntington.

Its been a tough season for the Herd, Marshall entered at 3-6 while Middle Tennessee State is 2-3.

The Herd trailed from the start but were down 2-1 at the end of the first half. MTSU then out scored the herd 5-1 in the second half of play to take the match 7-2.

After the match Head Coach Michael Swan admitted he needs to see more from his team moving forward.

“We just led a tough season, a hard season, where we are building the culture, we want to build things where you don’t give up in games and you fight for every single result that you have, we did that this year and tonight we just didn’t do it and that really concerns me, Swan said.

The Herd finish the season 3 and 7, and winless in conference play, dropping all 6 league games.

