Marshall Women’s Soccer holds ID Camp

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The future of the Herd Women’s Soccer program looks very bright.

Lots of young ladies on pitch today at Hoops Family Field as more than 30 recruits got a chance to compete against each other hoping to leave their mark on the Marshall coaching staff.

Today’s campers showed plenty of promise in front of coach Michael Swan.

The day started with drills in the morning before shifting to match mode in the afternoon.

It was just a 1 day camp, but coach Swan was impressed as plenty of young players left everything they had out on the pitch.

Coach Swan also told the 13 sports zone that the Herd is getting bigger by expanding its recruiting areas.

“If they are coming onto our campus then they are excited so we got 40 plus players here, who have all shown interest in our program, Swan said.

“They are coming from Georgia, they are coming from in-state, they are coming from Pennsylvania, we got a young lady from Maryland so we’re casting our net as wide as we can to try and bring in talent to the program.”

The women’s team will join the defending national champion men’s squad next week to host a joint soccer camp. The camp will take place both at Hoops Family Field in Huntington and at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Charleston.