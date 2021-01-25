Marshall’s Charles Huff continues to fill coaching staff vacancies

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – New Marshall head football coach Charles Huff said his team is not working for championships, rather they are working to be a champion. Coach Huff is now to assemble a championship coaching staff to put around him.

The only member of the Herd’s coaching staff that will be retained is Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach Tim Cramsey.

This bodes well for QB Grant Wells who finished his Redshirt Freshman season with 18 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions.

The man under the headset will bring in his own assistants and Huff says he’ll put his own stamp on the program.

“You don’t have the success that you’ve had here at this university without really good coaches. So it is my job to make sure all the puzzle pieces fit together so that we can continue to build on the success this program has had, Huff said.”

According to Footballscoop.com huff plans to add Clint Trickett to his staff. Trickett was the former Co-Offensive coordinator at FAU and is now returning to his home state. The former WVU QB will join the Herd’s staff as the Receivers Coach.

