Marshall’s Doc Holliday takes advantage of technology during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The use of technology in the game of football at all levels continues to grow. It’s an important tool for the use of game planning and trying to point out an opponent’s weakness, but as we all know technology is easier for some than others.

At 63 years old, Marshall head football coach Doc Holliday is an old-school guy, and is not as tech-savvy as some of the rest of us, but he does have a twitter account.

In his weekly press conference, he mentioned his knowledge of the tech world has come a long way since he first got into coaching. and said the team held meetings on zoom all the time during the offseason — and here’s something out of coach Holiday’s mouth that you haven’t heard.

“I’ve learned more about the computer in the last 6 months my last 60 whatever x number of years, so you know every meeting we had in the evening during camp was done on zoom meetings you know they didn’t have to come back over here they just did it where ever they were so there are a lot of positives you know from a recruiting stand point and those type of things that we have taken out of this we have learned from this pandemic that can help us as coaches, help us get kids ready to play, and help us in the recruiting world, Holliday said.”

