Marshall’s Grant Wells named Conference USA offensive player of the week following outstanding debut

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Last night we called him Grant the Great, Marshall redshirt freshman quarterback grant wells was remarkable on Saturday, and he did so on ESPN in the national spotlight.
The conference taking notice as well, naming the Charleston native the CUSA offensive player of the week.
Here’s why the choice was so easy for the conference to make.
Wells had one of the best debuts from a Marshall Quarterback in recent memory and will be the Herd’s starting quarterback for years to come.
The George Washington grad made his first career start on Saturday, but he looked like a seasoned vet.
Wells went 16 of 23 with 307 yards through the air and had 4 passing touchdowns.
And with the game on ESPN, you can bet he saw his highlights, not once, but many times on sports center after the big win,and the support he is receiving is a bit overwhelming.
“I watched a little bit on Saturday you know before I got kinda tired of it honestly, you know like I said I tried to put it away try to not let it get to my head to much you know its been pretty hard but I debated on deleting twitter for a second, Wells said.”
