Marshall’s Grant Wells named to FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – On the college scene, we are running out of good things to say about herd quarterback Grant Wells. The Charleston native making national headlines today, as he was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American watch list following the Herd’s sensational 4-0 start to the year.

Wells is putting up some incredible numbers, in just 4 games he has thrown for 859 yards and 6 touchdowns, he also has 2 rushing scores. This caught the eye of the Football Writers Association of America.

The George Washington grad is completing 66 percent of his passes and continues to put the Herd in positions to win games.

Wells says a big reason for his success is due to the team’s tight bond that has been formed due to COVID-19 and now he is just letting it rip.

“This is a fun team to be on you know I hear everyone say it week in and week out that each guy is playing for each other so everyone is working for the guy next to him and that makes for a really fun team, Wells said.”

