MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Martin County Sheriff John Kirk says the suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Martin County, Kentucky.

The Sheriff says the call came in around 11 p.m. on Sandlick Road near Davella on Monday as reports of an active shooter situation. Sheriff Kirk says no officers were injured but the suspect, a man, is dead.

Multiple agencies responded. Kentucky State Police are now handling the investigation.

This is all happening about 15 minutes from Floyd County, Kentucky, where funerals begin today for the three officers killed in an ambush attack last week.