Mason Police search for hit & run driver

MASON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – Mason City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a hit & run incident early Wednesday morning.

Police sqay the incident happened around four o’clock Wednesday morning, and that it appears the male victim was intentionally struck near the Mason Park.

They describe the vehicle as a dark color truck with a male driver, and the vehicle may possibly be an older model Dodge Dakota.

Police are asking that anyone in the immediate area to check ltheir surveillance equipment to locate any truck which might fit the vehicle’s description between the hours of three and four a.m..

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mason City Police.