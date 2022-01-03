Massive rockslide closes Kentucky 321

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a rockslide in Floyd County, Kentucky.

The City of Prestonsburg Kentucky Police Department posted to social media, that a massive rock slide is blocking Kentucky 321, just north of downtown Prestonsburg, between Highlands ARH.

Prestonsburg Fire and Police, along with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are on scene.

If you’re traveling through the area, you’re urged to use US 23 in and out of town.

