DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — The Mayor-elect of Dunbar has lost his arm after a hunting accident.

According to the City of Dunbar’s official Facebook page, Mayor-elect Scott Elliott accidentally shot himself in the arm while hunting on Friday, Nov. 27.

After several hours of surgery, doctors say they could not save Mayor Elliot’s arm.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Elliott to help pay for medical expenses.